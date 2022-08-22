Morning Scattered Showers

Scattered showers continue to develop Monday morning with some occasional heavy downpours. This trend continues mainly this morning, while a cold front will drive in drier air for the afternoon across Kentucky and Southwest Virginia, this evening for the Tri-Cities. This will essentially shut down all rain chances.

Forecast Today

Nice Weather Ahead

Get ready to enjoy some beautiful weather the next few days with sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday along with very pleasant conditions with low to mid-80s. Overnight lows will also be exceptional with a clear and cooler nights in the 50s to low 60s.

Mid-Week Forecast

Scattered showers late week

Scattered showers are back late in the week Thursday and Friday, although conditions do not look overly wet. Temperatures will be seasonal with mid-80s for highs and lows in the low to mid-60s.

Weekday Rain Chances

Weekend Outlook

A few scattered showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday as a few upper-level disturbances pass by. Overall, the weekend is looking seasonal with temperatures in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP