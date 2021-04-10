Storm Team 11: Scattered showers & storms today, sunshine tomorrow

Scattered Storms Saturday

Best chances of seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms will be this afternoon and evening. The severe risk is low. We may see some small hail with any storm that forms. It will be breezy today with winds out of the south around 10-20 mph with gusts around 20-30 mph. High temperatures today will be in the mid 70s.

Sunshine Sunday

We dry out and will be sunny tomorrow. But it will remain breezy with winds from the southwest around 5-15 mph. We will be slightly cooler with a high near 70F.



Trending Cooler, near average

For now, there are no major rain chances this upcoming work week. Perhaps a few showers around early Tuesday and on Thursday. The general trend will be slightly cooler temperatures in the afternoons. High temperatures will be in the 70s to start the week and in the 60s for the rest. We have the potential of some frost around Thursday and especially Friday morning.