Scattered T-Showers

A few scattered showers could develop this morning favoring Northeast Tennessee and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Additional scattered showers and storms could redevelop this afternoon in those same areas, but the main storm risk shifts south and east of the Tri-Cities into the Carolinas.

Wednesday Forecast

Temperatures will be seasonal with mid-80s in the Tri-Cities, mid-70s in the mountains.

Highs Today

Isolated Storms

Weather conditions will be sunny and seasonal in the Tri-Cities, but there could be isolated storms in the mountains Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Rain Chances

Weekend Outlook

Expect a seasonal weekend with some scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon, with a slightly higher chance of rain Sunday.

Weekend Outlook

Seven-day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP