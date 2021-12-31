Storm Team 11: Scattered showers possible overnight – Severe weather expected New Year’s Day eve

Happy New Year’s Eve! Here is your latest Storm Team 11 forecast.

New Year’s Eve: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Rain chance 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.



New Year’s Day: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Rain chance 100%.



Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.



Sunday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.



Sunday Night: Rain showers likely before 1 am, then rain and snow showers likely between 1 am and 3 am, then snow showers likely after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.



Monday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 7 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind around 5 mph.



Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 20. Calm wind.



Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 50.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.



Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.



Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.



Thursday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. The chance of precipitation is 40%.



Thursday Night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. The chance of precipitation is 50%.



Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.