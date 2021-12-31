Storm Team 11: Scattered showers possible overnight – Severe weather expected New Year’s Day eve

Happy New Year’s Eve! Here is your latest Storm Team 11 forecast.

New Year’s Eve: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Rain chance 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

New Year’s Day: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Rain chance 100%.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Rain showers likely before 1 am, then rain and snow showers likely between 1 am and 3 am, then snow showers likely after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 7 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 20. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

