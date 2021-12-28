Storm Team 11: Scattered showers possible overnight – Rain and even a few strong storm possible Wednesday

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Tuesday! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: A slight chance of sprinkles between 11 pm and midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Rain chance 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. A few storms could be strong to severe. The main threat would be damaging winds. Low around 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Rain chance 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Rain chance 60%.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10 pm and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Rain chance 20%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Showers. Low around 54. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Rain chance 60%.

New Year’s Day: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 pm. High near 66. Rain chance 90%.

Saturday Night: Showers. Low around 48. Rain chance 90%.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Rain chance 60%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Rain chance 30%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss