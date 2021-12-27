Storm Team 11: Scattered showers possible overnight – Mild and rainy Tuesday – Storms possible Wednesday

Good evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2a. Cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers before noon, then a slight chance of showers after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Rain chance 40%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1p. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Rain chance 60%.

Wednesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1p. High near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 80%.

Wednesday Night: showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 55. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Rain chance 70%.

Thursday: a chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly early. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 60%.

Thursday Night: a 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

New Year’s Eve: a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly late. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night: showers likely, mainly after 1a. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Rain chance 40%.

New Year’s Day: showers. High near 66. Rain chance 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers. Low around 49. Rain chance 70%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Rain chance 80%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers late. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Precipitation chance 40%.

Monday: rain & snow showers possible, gradually becoming sunny through the day, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation 40%.

