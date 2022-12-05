Afternoon Showers

Weather conditions are cold and dry Monday morning with widespread 30s. Scattered showers will develop this afternoon and evening and move in and through our region. Rain becomes more likely tonight. You can track the rain with the interactive radar tool.

Monday Forecast

Wet Tuesday and Wednesday

Rain is likely Tuesday morning with widespread showers expected. Another round of showers is expected Wednesday along with milder temperatures in the low 60’s Wednesday afternoon, mid 60s Thursday.

Showers arriving tonight

Wet Weather Continues through Friday

A cold front Friday will keep the scattered showers around through at least midday Friday. Cooler and drier air moves in Friday afternoon and evening which will set up the weekend perfectly for December.

Rain Chances

Weekend Outlook

Dry conditions are expected Saturday and Sunday while temperatures will be cooler in the low to mid 50s.

7 Day Forecast

