Forecast
Scattered showers
Areas of fog have developed around the region reducing visibility to less than ¼ mile. Travel safely this morning.
Scattered showers will be possible today, favoring NE Tennessee and the Blue Ridge Mountains, while dry air moves into Kentucky and SW Virginia. Latest radar is available here
Fall-Like Change
Drier air means cooler overnight low temperatures. Thursday and Friday morning will be exceptional with upper 50’s to low 60’s. Meanwhile rain chances look limited with mainly isolated showers on Thursday and Friday afternoon.
Wet Weekend
Moisture makes a quick return Saturday with widespread rain looking more likely. Scattered showers are expected on Sunday with the afternoon and evening as the best time for rain.
