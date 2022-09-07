Forecast

Scattered showers

Areas of fog have developed around the region reducing visibility to less than ¼ mile. Travel safely this morning.

Wednesday Forecast

Scattered showers will be possible today, favoring NE Tennessee and the Blue Ridge Mountains, while dry air moves into Kentucky and SW Virginia. Latest radar is available here

Fall-Like Change

Drier air means cooler overnight low temperatures. Thursday and Friday morning will be exceptional with upper 50’s to low 60’s. Meanwhile rain chances look limited with mainly isolated showers on Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Lows Tonight

Wet Weekend

Moisture makes a quick return Saturday with widespread rain looking more likely. Scattered showers are expected on Sunday with the afternoon and evening as the best time for rain.

Weekend Forecast

Weekend Outlook

