Scattered showers

Given a weaker system this morning, Thursday is starting off mild and dry with no storm risk. As we move through the day, scattered showers will develop with a few storms possible, although the storm risk shift east of our area this afternoon and evening. Temperatures remain warm in the mid to upper 70’s.

Forecast Today

High Temperatures Today

Cool and Wet

Rain becomes more likely on Friday, and given the cooler air settling in, conditions will be wet and cool Friday with mid 50’s.

Rain Chances

High Temperatures Friday

Race Fans

Weather conditions are not looking very good with rain likely Friday and Saturday with cool 50’s.

Friday Races

Saturday Races

Weather conditions improve Sunday.

Sunday Races

Cooler Easter Weekend

Saturday, rain showers continue with cool low to mid 50’s.

Weekend Outlook

Easter Sunday is looking drier with seasonal low to mid 60’s.

Easter Sunday

