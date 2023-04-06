Scattered showers
Given a weaker system this morning, Thursday is starting off mild and dry with no storm risk. As we move through the day, scattered showers will develop with a few storms possible, although the storm risk shift east of our area this afternoon and evening. Temperatures remain warm in the mid to upper 70’s.
Cool and Wet
Rain becomes more likely on Friday, and given the cooler air settling in, conditions will be wet and cool Friday with mid 50’s.
Race Fans
Weather conditions are not looking very good with rain likely Friday and Saturday with cool 50’s.
Weather conditions improve Sunday.
Cooler Easter Weekend
Saturday, rain showers continue with cool low to mid 50’s.
Easter Sunday is looking drier with seasonal low to mid 60’s.
