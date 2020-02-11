Storm Team 11: Scattered showers continue with storms possible tomorrow night

Storm Team 11

Tuesday, February 11, 2020



Good evening!



Tonight there is a slight chance of a few showers, otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the low 40s.



Some showers will be around early Wednesday for your morning commute. There is a 30% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy skies will remain for the day. Highs will near 62 degrees.



Overnight a line of heavy rain and possibly a few storms will move in as lows dip near 48 degrees. The best chance of severe weather will be to the west, as a line of storms is expected to decrease in intensity as it approaches the Tri-Cities.

A level 1 out of for severe weather for western portions of our area.



The rain continues into Thursday morning. The coverage will decrease into the day. Highs will near the mid 50s.

Rainfall expected tonight through Thursday evening.

By later Thursday, a few snow showers are possible. Best chances at some accumulation will be in the mountains. Lows will dip near 25 degrees.

Snow accumulation for late Thursday into early Friday.



Clearing is the forecast for Friday! Expect a sunny afternoon but cold. Highs will be near 38 degrees before another warm up returns next week.



Saturday is looking to be a beautiful and bright day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will increase on Sunday. The next weather maker will bring rain Monday into Tuesday.



Current Watches and Warnings: