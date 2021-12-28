Storm Team 11: Scattered showers continue overnight – Showers Wednesday AM – Stronger storms possible Wednesday PM

Happy Tuesday! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight: A slight chance of sprinkles between 11 pm and midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Rain chance 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. A few storms could be strong to severe. The main threat would be damaging winds. Low around 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Rain chance 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Rain chance 60%.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10 pm and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Rain chance 20%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Showers. Low around 54. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Rain chance 60%.

New Year’s Day: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 pm. High near 66. Rain chance 90%.

Saturday Night: Showers. Low around 48. Rain chance 90%.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Rain chance 60%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Rain chance 30%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Have a great rest of your evening.