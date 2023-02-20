Forecast

Scattered Showers

Although conditions are dry this morning, scattered showers will be developing late morning into this afternoon. Showers will be most noticeable through mid-afternoon, with additional showers possible through this evening.

Rain chances

Forecast Monday

Mid-Week Warm-Up

Warmer air is coming in the next few days with temperatures nearing the upper 70’s to near 80. This May-like warmth will be short-lived with cooler conditions Friday.

7 Day Highs

Weekend Outlook

Showers will be back Saturday with widespread showers Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures are trending in the upper 50’s Saturday, low to mid 60’s Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App