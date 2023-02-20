Forecast
Scattered Showers
Although conditions are dry this morning, scattered showers will be developing late morning into this afternoon. Showers will be most noticeable through mid-afternoon, with additional showers possible through this evening.
Mid-Week Warm-Up
Warmer air is coming in the next few days with temperatures nearing the upper 70’s to near 80. This May-like warmth will be short-lived with cooler conditions Friday.
Weekend Outlook
Showers will be back Saturday with widespread showers Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures are trending in the upper 50’s Saturday, low to mid 60’s Sunday.
