Scattered Storms

Friday Forecast

Scattered showers and storms will be around during the day, with additional scattered showers and storms possible this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warm and humid in the mid to upper 80s.

Hot Weekend

The last weekend of August will be hot with plenty of heat and humidity as high temperatures near 90 Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will be isolated during the afternoon and evening with the best location over the mountains.

Weekend Forecast

Next Week

Conditions remain hot and humid early next week with temperatures near 90. Rain chances will begin to rise Tuesday, with scattered storms expected Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast

