Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and storms today, drier start to work week

Good afternoon!



Expect a drier first half of the day with a mix of sunshine and clouds. There is a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms as the next system moves through later this afternoon into evening. High temperatures will be near 84 degrees this afternoon.



Overnight showers and storms may still be around, but expect decreasing coverage of the rain. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.



A stray shower is possible on Monday. Most of us will be dry with decreasing clouds during the day.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnight Monday, temperatures near the mid to upper 50s.



We remain dry Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.



Clouds begin to move in on Wednesday as the remnants of Sally near our region. Best rain chances from this system here locally look to be Thursday and Friday.



Have a great day!