Scattered showers

Another round of rain is moving into the region this morning which will translate into scattered showers and a few storms. Given the heavy rain risk, a FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for SE Kentucky for Leslie and Harlan counties until early this afternoon. Check out the latest radar view here

Scattered showers will be around during the morning, with additional showers and storms possible this afternoon. Temperatures will be mild with mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains.

Nice Weekend

High pressure moves back into the region this weekend which means a bright weekend ahead. Temperatures will be nice with highs near 80 in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the mountains.

Fall Color update

Color will be noticeable this weekend, but you have to go up several thousand feet to see good color. Peak color is expected next week for the high elevations, so it might be worth a drive in the mountains this weekend.

