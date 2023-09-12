Scattered showers and storms

With another system moving in and through the region, scattered showers and a few storms will be developing today, with afternoon and evening hours being the best time for showers and storms. Latest radar is available here

Forecast Today

Fall-like change

Milder weather is coming on Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains. Low temperatures will be extra refreshing with upper 40’s to low 50’s Thursday and Friday mornings.

Forecast Highs

Race Fans

Weather conditions are looking ideal as the races kick into action later this week. Sunshine and mild temperatures Thursday and Friday will set the stage for perfect racing conditions. Saturday will stay mild with a slight chance for late day showers Saturday evening.

Weekend Outlook

The weekend will start off very comfortable with mild upper 70’s Saturday, mid 70’s Sunday with scattered showers.

7 Day Forecast

Storm Team 11 Weather App