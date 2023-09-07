Scattered showers and storms

Showers and storms remain scattered this morning with additional showers and storms developing this afternoon. Latest radar is available here

Scattered showers and storms

Wet Weather this weekend

Given the latest trends, it looks like our weekend weather maker will have more of an impact on the region. This basically means higher rain chances both Saturday and Sunday.

Rain Chances

Rain and storms will become widespread Saturday afternoon, with additional scattered showers and storms Sunday.

Weekend Outlook

Fall-like change

Longer-term, we can expect temperatures to trend below average for much of next week thanks to another cool front mid-week. Don’t expect anything cool just yet, but the fall season is quickly approaching.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the storm team 11 weather app

