Scattered showers and storms
Showers and storms remain scattered this morning with additional showers and storms developing this afternoon. Latest radar is available here
Wet Weather this weekend
Given the latest trends, it looks like our weekend weather maker will have more of an impact on the region. This basically means higher rain chances both Saturday and Sunday.
Rain and storms will become widespread Saturday afternoon, with additional scattered showers and storms Sunday.
Fall-like change
Longer-term, we can expect temperatures to trend below average for much of next week thanks to another cool front mid-week. Don’t expect anything cool just yet, but the fall season is quickly approaching.
