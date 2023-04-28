Scattered showers and a few storms will drift through the region later this morning into early this afternoon. Midday looks to be the best time for rain, although lingering showers and storms are possible through the evening.

Scattered showers and storms

Weekend Outlook

Saturday is looking warmer and less wet with mid 70’s and only spotty showers.

Sunday looks wet with rain likely along with cooler upper 60’s.

Weekend Outlook

Cool Start to May

Weather conditions will be cool for the start of May with highs only in the upper 50’s while low temperatures will dip into the 30’s.

7 Day Highs

Temperatures are likely to stay below average all week with only a subtle rise into the mid to upper 60’s late next week.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App