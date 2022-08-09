Scattered Storms

Scattered storms developed early Tuesday in the mountains of East Tennessee. This is where heavy downpours continue for the next few hours. Elsewhere, muggy morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The rest of the day will remain hot and humid with scattered showers and storms developing during the heating of the day. The best chance for rain remains in the higher elevations.

Tuesday Forecast

Watching Flood Risk

There is a slight risk of flooding Wednesday during the afternoon and evening thanks to the widespread rain and storm risk. Heavy downpours will be likely in many areas increasing the risk for flooding.

Fall-like change this weekend

We are going to get spoiled this weekend thanks to a big push of cool and dry air into the region. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 80s while overnight lows dip into the low to mid-50s in the Tri-Cities, 40s in the mountains.

7 Day Forecast

