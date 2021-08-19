Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and storms today

Scattered rain and storms

A few showers will be passing through briefly this morning with some additional spotty storms through mid-afternoon. The best time for rain and storms will come this evening. Daytime highs will range from the low to mid 70’s in the mountains to the low 80’s in the Tri-Cities.

Weekend Outlook

Additional scattered showers and storms will be possible at times on Friday, although the rain and storm threat will go down over the weekend with less rain and more sunshine. Temperatures will be on the rise as well with warmer weather ahead

Long-term Outlook

Get ready for some extra summer heat early next week as temperatures rise to near 90. Rain and storm threat is low, while temperatures remain hot.

