Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and storms moving through this morning

Scattered Showers and Storms

A cold front will be our weather maker today helping to kick off some scattered showers and storms this morning into early this afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable in the mid-80s in the Tri-Cities, low to mid-70s in the mountains. Expect a nice evening as conditions dry out.

Scattered Storms This Weekend

Our weekend weather pattern will favor more scattered storms, especially Saturday with more of a widespread rain and storm threat Saturday afternoon and evening. Additional scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday afternoon.

Scattered Storm Threat Continues Next Week

No big weather change is expected next week with more seasonable summer weather as high temperatures approach the mid-80s with mainly scattered afternoon showers and storms.

