Scattered showers and storms

Additional showers and storms will develop this morning into the afternoon but remain very scattered. That means conditions will not be a washout today, but rain and storms will be around the region on and off throughout the day. View the latest radar here

Monday’s Forecast

Unsettled weather continues

Additional scattered showers and storms are expected each day through the work week as a series of disturbances move through the region. This will keep rain chances around for the next several days with a daily dose of scattered showers and storms.

Weekend Outlook

The weather pattern remains unsettled through the weekend with a good chance for scattered showers and storms. Saturday looks wet at this point with rain likely. Rain will become more scattered Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

