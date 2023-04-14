Rain returns Friday

Scattered showers and storms are developing and moving through the region this morning. Additional showers and storms will likely develop this afternoon and evening.

Showers and Storms

Weekend Outlook

Saturday: Conditions dry out with mild mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains.

Weekend Storm System

Sunday: Another storm system is expected with developing showers and storms during the afternoon and evening, a few could be strong.

Cooler Next week

Cooler change next week with highs in the low 60’s Monday. Temperatures rebound back into the 70’s by mid-week.

7 Day Forecast

