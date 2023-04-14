Rain returns Friday
Scattered showers and storms are developing and moving through the region this morning. Additional showers and storms will likely develop this afternoon and evening.
Weekend Outlook
Saturday: Conditions dry out with mild mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains.
Sunday: Another storm system is expected with developing showers and storms during the afternoon and evening, a few could be strong.
Cooler Next week
Cooler change next week with highs in the low 60’s Monday. Temperatures rebound back into the 70’s by mid-week.
