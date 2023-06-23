Scattered showers

Our wet weather maker is beginning to drift away, lessening its impact on our region which means less rain and warmer temperatures. Still, scattered showers are expected but not as widespread this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s.

Rain Chances

Weekend Outlook

80’s are making a comeback this weekend with near 80 Saturday, mid 80’s Sunday. Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon, while Sunday only late day isolated storms are possible.

Next Week

Another system moves in on Monday with widespread rain and storms expected. Temperatures will be trending below average

7 Day Forecast

