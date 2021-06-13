Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and storms back this evening

RAIN THREAT LATE TODAY

Most of today will be dry. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Showers and storms will increase this evening. A strong storm producing gusty winds may be possible. The rain threat will continue overnight into very early tomorrow morning. High temperatures today will be near 87 degrees.

MINIMAL RAIN CHANCES

After some rain early tomorrow morning and areas of patchy fog, sunshine increases Monday with a high near 88 degrees. The system lingers around for a few days, allowing for a stray shower to be possible through Wednesday.



DRIER AND COOLER

Most will be dry and will enjoy the sunshine. Humidity levels will noticeably drop. Temperatures will cool as well, especially low temperatures. We will wake up to temperatures in the 50s Wednesday through Friday mornings.