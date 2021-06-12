Storm Team 11: Scattered rain threat today, changes next week



MUGGY WEEKEND

Mostly cloudy skies will be around today along with a scattered rain threat. More scattered showers and storms will be around tomorrow, especially later in the day as a system passes through. There is a 40% chance of rain for Sunday. High temperatures will be near 83 degrees today and 87 degrees tomorrow.

COOLER AND DRIER NEXT WEEK

Finally, a change in the wet pattern is on the way. Most of us dry out Monday and will remain dry for the rest of the week. A disturbance passes by on Tuesday that will kick off a small rain chance. Behind that system, much drier air and cooler temperatures. We wake up to temperatures in the 50s on Wednesday through Friday mornings. High temperatures remain in the 80s.