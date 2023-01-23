Forecast
Scattered Snow Showers
Scattered rain and snow showers continue in the Tri-Cities with no snow accumulation. Higher elevations can expect around 1” to 4” inches for elevations over 2500 ft.
Road conditions will remain wet in the Tri-Cities, while higher elevation roads could become slick given the colder temperatures.
Windy and Wet Wednesday
Another weather maker moves in Wednesday morning with widespread rain expected through the morning. Winds will also be very strong, with high winds likely in the mountains.
Colder change late-week
Weather conditions remain unsettled Thursday with additional rain and snow showers expected. Temperatures will also trend colder with upper 30’s to low 40’s.
