Forecast

Scattered Snow Showers

Scattered rain and snow showers continue in the Tri-Cities with no snow accumulation. Higher elevations can expect around 1” to 4” inches for elevations over 2500 ft.

Snow Showers Today

Road conditions will remain wet in the Tri-Cities, while higher elevation roads could become slick given the colder temperatures.

Winter Weather Advisory

Windy and Wet Wednesday

Another weather maker moves in Wednesday morning with widespread rain expected through the morning. Winds will also be very strong, with high winds likely in the mountains.

Wet and Windy Wednesday

Colder change late-week

Weather conditions remain unsettled Thursday with additional rain and snow showers expected. Temperatures will also trend colder with upper 30’s to low 40’s.

