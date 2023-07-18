Storm risk this evening

A weakening storm complex is bringing scattered showers and storms to our region. Storms will continue to taper off over the next few hours.

Scattered showers and storms

Another storm complex will evolve late this afternoon and evening, increasing the storm risk for the region. Middle TN looks to see the main impacts with heavy rain along with a severe potential. Tri-Cities could see an isolated severe storm along with heavy downpours into the overnight hours.

Storm Risk continues

Another storm complex is expected Thursday morning bringing heavy downpours and the potential for strong to severe storms.

Severe Risk Thursday

Weekend Outlook

Mainly isolated showers are possible along with pleasant temperatures with highs ranging from the mid 70’s in the mountains to the mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities.

7 Day Forecast

