Forecast

Scattered showers and storms today

Showers and storms are moving into our region this morning. Latest radar is here

Storms will continue to evolve with the better chance for storms this afternoon.

Storm will linger into this evening with the best area for strong to severe storms in North Carolina.

A slight risk for severe weather is possible from Boone to Wytheville and on eastward through this evening. Tri-Cities has a marginal risk for a few isolated strong to severe storms.

Warm start to the work week

The work week will start off dry with warm sunshine and temperatures in the low 80’s. Warm weather continues into Tuesday with low 80’s.

Daily dose of rain and storms

Expect a daily dose of scattered showers and storms starting late Tuesday, and lasting each day into next weekend.

7 day Rain chances

Timing will be different each day, with mainly late afternoon showers and storms Tuesday, while Wednesday’s chance for rain will favor the morning. The wettest day of the work week looks to be Friday with the highest chance for rain and storms.

7day forecast

