Forecast

A.M. Showers and Storms

Scattered showers and a few storms will be around Wednesday morning, especially in Northeast Tennessee and over the Blue Ridge Mountains. A cold front is moving through midday which will end the chance for rain and allow for cooler conditions and lower humidity.

Wednesday’s rain chances

Wednesday’s Forecast

Warm Thursday

Warm sunshine is back Thursday with highs in the low 80s in the Tri-Cities, 70s in the mountains.

Stormy end to the workweek

A strong storm system is moving into the area Friday with rain and storms becoming likely. Scattered showers will be possible during the morning, while the best time for rain and storms is expected Friday afternoon and evening. There is a risk for a few strong to severe storms.

Future forecast Friday

Severe risk Friday

Mother’s Day Weekend

Saturday is looking soggy with showers likely along with cool upper 60s.

Future forecast Saturday

Sunday is looking much better with some sunshine and low to mid 70s.

Weekend Outlook

Seven-day forecast

