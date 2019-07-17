Storm Team 11: Scattered Heavy Downpours Today

STORM TEAM 11

Wednesday

Remnant tropical moisture is drifting through the area today which means scattered heavy downpours through the afternoon. So far, rain amounts have been tolerable with no major flooding concerns. Due to the threat of additional pockets of heavy rain, there remains a low threat for flooding this afternoon and evening. Additional scattered showers will be around this evening into tonight. With rain nearby, temperatures will be cooler in the low to mid 80’s Tri-Cities, upper 70’s in the higher elevations.

Potential Flood Threat

The added moisture content in the atmosphere means there is a potential for a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time. The heavy rain potential combined with our high terrain means an isolated risk for flash flooding. If there are flooded roadways, remember, turn around don’t drown.

Weekend Outlook

A developing heat wave around the region means hot and humid conditions with highs in the low 90’s Friday and Saturday, with heat index values in the upper 90’s to near 100.

A great way to track those summer showers and storms and more importantly stay weather aware is by downloading our WJHL Radar App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf