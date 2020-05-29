Storm Team 11: Scattered afternoon storms today, nice weekend in store

Storm Team 11

Friday, May 29, 2020



Good morning!



Today there is a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds today. High temperatures will near 83 degrees.

Tonight, a few showers and storms are possible. Mostly cloudy skies will be around overnight. Low temperatures will near 60 degrees.



Saturday most of us will see more clouds than sunshine. A few showers are possible, mainly in the morning. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 70s. Overnight Saturday, temperatures dip into the low 50s.



Sunday will be filled with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be nice and mild in the mid 70s. We cool off into the mid to upper 40s Sunday night.



We stay dry and sunny for the beginning of the next work week. Rain chances return Wednesday.



Have a great weekend!