Scattered P.M. T-Storms
Seasonable summer pattern continues today with some scattered showers and storms developing during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains.
Next Weather Maker
Next system moves in on Friday with a higher chance for scattered showers and storms. Don’t expect a washout, but rain will become more widespread late in the day.
Weekend Outlook
This coming weekend is looking very July-like with scattered showers and storms late afternoon Saturday.
Sunday, a stronger system will increase rain chances with more of a widespread chance for rain and storms Sunday and into Monday.
