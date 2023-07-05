Scattered P.M. T-Storms

Seasonable summer pattern continues today with some scattered showers and storms developing during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains.

Next Weather Maker

Next system moves in on Friday with a higher chance for scattered showers and storms. Don’t expect a washout, but rain will become more widespread late in the day.

Rain Chances

Weekend Outlook

This coming weekend is looking very July-like with scattered showers and storms late afternoon Saturday.

Sunday, a stronger system will increase rain chances with more of a widespread chance for rain and storms Sunday and into Monday.

7 Day Forecast

