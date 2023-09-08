P.M. Scattered T-Storms

Enjoy a milder morning with overall pleasant weather conditions. Scattered showers and storms will once again develop over the mountains and then drift into the Tri-Cities late this afternoon and evening. Latest radar is available here

Forecast Today

Wet Weather this weekend

With a stalled front nearby, additional scattered showers and storms will be likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy downpours will be possible.

Weekend Outlook

Temperatures will be comfortable with lows in the low 60’s while high temperatures will range from the upper 70’s to near 80 in the Tri-Cities, near 70 in the mountains.

Fall-like change

A surge of milder weather is expected mid to late next week which will deliver very pleasant 70’s for highs Wednesday into Thursday. This also means our next rainmaker will come mid next week.

Temperatures Outlook

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the storm team 11 weather app

Storm Team 11 Weather App