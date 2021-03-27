Storm Team 11: Saturday Afternoon Update

After severe storms pushed through this morning into lunch time, things are quieting down, for now.

Severe weather threat for the rest of today.

Passing showers are possible this afternoon, with thunderstorm activity picking up again this evening.

An idea of what the radar might look like this evening.

Some of these storms may be on the strong to severe side. Hail, heavy rain, and damaging winds will be possible. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Severe threats for today.

Most of us are under a Flash Flood Watch. The ground is quite saturated. Heavy rainfall can lead to flash flooding today and tomorrow. We could see over 2-3″ of rain after tomorrow total.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 8pm Sunday.

SEVERE THREAT TOMORROW

A line of strong to severe storms will move through early tomorrow morning. The main threat with this round will be a damaging wind concern and heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding.

An idea of what the radar may look like tomorrow morning.

The Tri-Cities is under a level 2 out of 5 for severe weather tomorrow.