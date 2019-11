Storm Team 11

Monday, November 4, 2019

Another cold night in the forecast with lows in the upper 30s. High clouds will be around tonight and into Tuesday.

Tuesday high temperatures will top out in the upper 50s near 60 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Overnight low will dip into the mid 60s.

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week in the mid 60s. Rain chances return Thursday!