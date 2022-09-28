Forecast

Cool Wednesday

A clear and crisp morning with upper 30s to low 40s becomes a breezy and cool afternoon with mid to upper 60s in the Tri-Cities, 50s in the mountains

Wednesday High Temperatures

Ian Impacts

Hurricane Ian is a dangerous category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph. Ian will likely make landfall along the SW coast of Florida today between Sarasota and Cape Coral.

Hurricane Ian Impacts

Remnants of Hurricane Ian will move into our region starting Friday night into Saturday morning with heavy rain likely. Rain will continue all day Saturday with the heaviest rain expected to impact the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Rain totals will range from 1 to 3 inches in the Tri-Cities, with up to 5 inches in the mountains through Sunday.

Hurricane Ian Impacts

