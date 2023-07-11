Cool morning, hot afternoon

What a perfect summer morning with a clear sky and temperatures in the 50’s in mid-July. This dry air will heat up quickly with near 80 midday, mid to upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 70’s in the mountains.

Highs Today

Perfect July Weather continues

Wednesday will be like today with a pleasant morning followed by a mainly sunny and hot afternoon with high temperatures nearing 90.

Rain Chances

Wet Weather Pattern

Rain chances return starting Thursday with scattered showers and storms possible in the morning and again during the afternoon. A good chance for rain and storms continues Friday. Scattered showers and storms are possible through this coming weekend.

Weekend Outlook

Typical summer weather is expected this weekend with scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be seasonal with mid 80’s and lows in the 60’s.

7 Day Forecast

