Storm Team 11: Refreshing change with more spring-like conditions

Nice Spring Change

We’ll experience a refreshing change this morning with very seasonable conditions today. A northwest breeze will remind us that we are still in the spring season. Sunshine and low 70s is the perfect way to wrap up the month of April. Cooler temperatures can be expected in the mountains with upper 50s to low 60s.

Nice May Weekend

After a frosty morning, the weekend is looking perfect with sunshine and low 70s Saturday, near 80 Sunday.

Unsettled Next Week

An unsettled weather pattern is expected starting Monday, with scattered showers and storms early to mid next week. Thanks to a series of systems, scattered showers and storms can be expected through Wednesday, while temperatures will be warm with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

