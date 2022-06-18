Forecast
Milder Change
Perfect weather change is in order today with a nice cool northerly breeze that will usher in cooler and drier conditions. Humidity drops like a rock today along with clearing conditions through the morning. Expect a mostly sunny sky with mild temperatures near 80 in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the higher elevations.
Tonight, it will be clear and chilly with lows in the upper 40’s to near 50 in the Tri-Cities, low 40’s in the mountains.
Heat Returns Next Week
After a mild weekend, another heat wave is coming next week. Highs will be back in the 90’s starting Tuesday, with mid 90’s mid to late next week.
