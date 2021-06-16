Storm Team 11: Record low temperatures possible Thursday morning

Record Low Possible

Tonight’s forecast is 49 degrees. This would beat the current record low for June 17th of 50 degrees set in 1974.



Dry For Rest of Work Week

Sunshine will continue Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s tomorrow, and upper 80s on Friday. Humidity levels will begin to increase.



Moisture Back for Weekend

There is a 20% chance of a shower or storm on Saturday. Rain chances are at a 40% chance for Father’s Day. Tropical moisture may be possible Sunday into early next week. Rain chances continue into Monday and Tuesday with more widespread showers and storms expected.