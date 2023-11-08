Record heat today

A mild morning will lead to a warm afternoon with record highs expected near 80 in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the mountains.

Increased Fire Danger

The ongoing drought, record warmth, low humidity, and breezy conditions will elevate the fire danger today.

There are multiple ongoing fires across the region. The added smoke will make for a hazy sky in some areas.

Next System

A few scattered showers will be possible Thursday afternoon. Rain becomes more scattered Thursday night into Friday morning with a cloudy, cool and wet Friday. Temperatures will be back in the 50’s for highs.

Cooler Change this Weekend

November weather is back for the weekend with cooler temperatures in the 50’s with overnight lows in the 30’s. An added chance for showers will make Sunday even a cooler day with low 50’s for highs.

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the Storm Team 11 weather app

Storm Team 11 Weather App