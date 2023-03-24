Forecast

Record Heat Friday

Temperatures are mild this morning, and given a mostly clear sky, the added sunshine will boost those high temperatures to near-record levels. There is a good chance of breaking the existing record of 80.

Friday Forecast

Record Highs

Stormy Start to Weekend

A line of storms will move into the region overnight, arriving in the Tri-Cities before sunrise Saturday. The severe risk is very low for the Tri-Cities given the time of day, but some heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible early Saturday morning.

Storms Saturday

Given the lack of cool air, the rest of the weekend is trending warmer. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70’s. Sunday looks mostly sunny and mild with low 70’s.

Weekend Outlook

Cooler Change next week

Cooler air will settle into the region Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, with more seasonal temperatures in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

7 Day Forecast

