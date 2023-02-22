Record Warmth Possible

A few spotty showers are possible this morning with temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s. Warm air moves in this afternoon setting up the potential for record warmth today as highs approach 80.

Forecast

Wednesday Highs

Record Heat

Record Heat Thursday

Despite a few showers Thursday morning, temperatures will remain very warm with another record potential day as highs approach the low 80’s.

Highs Tomorrow

Cooler Friday

A cold front arrives Friday morning delivering cooler change with temperatures back in the 50’s.

7 Day Highs

Weekend Outlook

Hopefully you can enjoy the outdoors during the week because the weekend is looking quite wet on Saturday with widespread showers. Scattered showers continue Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

