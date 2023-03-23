Warm Thursday
After some morning fog, the sunshine is back today along with warmer air surging into the region. With a mostly sunny sky this afternoon, temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 70’s, getting close to the current record of 79.
Record Heat Friday
Given the strong surge of warm air, record heat is looking possible Friday afternoon as well. High temperatures will be near 80, putting the current record of 80 at risk of being broken.
Stormy Start to Weekend
A line of storms is expected to move in and through the region Friday night into early Saturday. Time wise, a line of storms will move through early Saturday morning around sunrise. The severe risk is very low for the Tri-Cities given the time of day, but some heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible.
Given the lack of cool air, the rest of the weekend is trending warmer. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 70’s, with low 70’s Sunday.
