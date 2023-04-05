Record Heat

Get ready to enjoy another warm day with temperatures warming into the mid 80’s, which means another record-breaking day.

Record Heat Today

Chance for Storms

The risk of storm increases Thursday morning. The overall risk for severe storms is low, while the best location is expected to be in Kentucky and SWVA Thursday morning.

Storm Risk Thursday

For the rest of Thursday we can expect scattered showers with mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, mid 60’s in the higher elevations.

Cooler Easter Weekend

Friday is looking increasingly wet with rain likely area-wide. Temperatures will also be noticeably cooler with upper 50’s.

Rising Rain Chances

Saturday, scattered showers linger with a mostly cloudy day with highs near 60.

Weekend Outlook

Easter Sunday is looking drier with seasonal mid 60’s.

Easter Sunday

7 Day Forecast

