Forecast

Record Heat

Patchy fog will be possible early this morning followed by a sunny and hot day ahead. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s by midday, low 90s in the Tri-Cities, and low 80s in the mountains.

Friday Forecast

Highs Today

Weekend Outlook

Scattered storms will develop Saturday afternoon and evening with brief heavy downpours and gusty winds. Storms will fizzle Saturday evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Future Forecast Saturday

A cold front approaches the area Sunday afternoon increasing our chance for rain and storms. Widespread rain and storms are likely to occur on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Future Forecast Sunday

Seven-day Forecast

