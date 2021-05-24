Storm Team 11: Record heat likely today, first 90 degree day likely tomorrow

Record High Temperature Likely

Our forecast high temperature today is 89F. This would beat the previous record for May 24th, which is 88F set in 2019. Sunshine will help warm us up quickly today, but a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

Heat Continues

We will likely hit our first 90F degree day of this year tomorrow. This would tie the record high temperature for May 25. Upper 80s will continue this week before we cool slightly into the low 80s later in the week.

Moisture is Returning

While a stray storm is possible today, a few storms will be around in the afternoons the next few days. Rain chances increase later in the week, especially Friday, as a new system moves in.