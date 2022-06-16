Excessive Heat

Get ready for another scorcher with temperatures quickly rising this morning with near 90 by noon, and mid-90s this afternoon. The current record is 94 degrees, so back-to-back days of record heat is possible. Heat index values will range from 100 to 105 degrees.

Forecast

Isolated storms are possible late this afternoon and evening. Track with our interactive radar

Friday Storm Risk

Scattered storms are expected Friday with the potential for strong to severe storms. Currently, our risk is marginal, but given the excessive heat, there is plenty of instability to energize any developing storms.

Friday Forecast

Relief this Weekend

Talk about perfect timing for a refreshing change. This weekend is looking amazing with low humidity and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s in the Tri-Cities, with upper 60s to low 70s in the mountains. Low temperatures will be cool with low to mid-50s.

Seven-day Forecast

