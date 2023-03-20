Happy Spring

You are waking up to record cold this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper teens.

Record Lows

Thankfully, sunshine will promote a quick warming trend today as we officially kick off the spring season with sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will be close to 50 in the Tri-Cities, with mostly 40’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Rain mid-week

Our next system will bring rain showers Wednesday, mainly scattered showers through the day with temperatures in the 50’s.

Rain chances

Late week warm-up

Get ready for some warm air to return Thursday with mid 70’s, mid to upper 70’s Friday. Showers and even some storms will develop during the afternoon and evening.

Forecast Highs

Weekend Outlook

With a cold front moving through Saturday morning, the weekend will be cooler with seasonal mid 60’s. Rain is likely Saturday morning into Saturday early afternoon.

7 Day Forecast

